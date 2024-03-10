Previous
Morning has Broken by darchibald
Photo 381

Morning has Broken

https://youtu.be/DmAOBosGlHY?si=Lyb7Ab9weCVVuLHa

Trying to express feelings while showing violet. Went with joy and a sunrise during blue hour. Not much violet but paired with Cat Stevens I think it works.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

