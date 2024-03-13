Sign up
Photo 384
When you have no lemons
So I have been trying to pair the March Rainbow challenge to the the March 24 Words challenge, alas I had no lemons. I figured Lemony Snicket would be an appropriate replacement.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
