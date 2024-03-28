Sign up
Previous
Photo 399
Spring springing
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1081
photos
43
followers
46
following
109% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th March 2024 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2024
,
march24words
katy
ace
worth waiting for! beautiful light
March 28th, 2024
Dave
ace
@grammyn
Thank you. They took me by surprise. I was going to shoot hyacinths
March 28th, 2024
