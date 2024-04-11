Previous
Rock with square by darchibald
Rock with square

Actually concrete. Saw this when I pulled over to take photos of a creek and thought it was neat.
11th April 2024

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Wendy ace
antique wooden post holder... I can still see the wood.... make a great paper weight for the Jolly Green Giant.😉
April 11th, 2024  
