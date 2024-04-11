Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 413
Rock with square
Actually concrete. Saw this when I pulled over to take photos of a creek and thought it was neat.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1134
photos
48
followers
52
following
113% complete
View this month »
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
Latest from all albums
329
378
412
11
330
379
413
12
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th April 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
concrete
,
squares
Wendy
ace
antique wooden post holder... I can still see the wood.... make a great paper weight for the Jolly Green Giant.😉
April 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close