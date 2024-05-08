Previous
Snake-2 by darchibald
Snake-2

On my way home from the hospital (everything tested negative for heart issues), I stopped in the swamps. Saw this lil fella snaking across the parking lot.
Dave

katy ace
good eye to spot his as he looks very small ......but cute!

Good to know all tests were negative!
May 9th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Superb color, texture and detail on him! So glad everything's working properly, that must be a huge relief!! :)
May 9th, 2024  
