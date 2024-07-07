Sign up
Photo 500
Rest Stop
Had to drive to Pennsylvania and back and stopped at this rest stop. Got a quick candid of a couple and their dog.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
1
0
Dave
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1476
photos
59
followers
61
following
7
1
365
NIKON D750
7th July 2024 8:34am
Tags
street
,
street-114
,
scenesoftheroad-68
,
street photography". b&w
katy
It’s a great candid. I hope your reason for going was not something serious.
July 8th, 2024
365 Project
