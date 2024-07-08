Previous
Williamsport, PA-4
Photo 501

Williamsport, PA-4

Another view of Williamsport from what I think is Bald Eagle Mountain. It is nestled in the West Branch Susquehanna River valley. Far in the distance is the Allegheny Plateau.
8th July 2024

