Photo 502
Lady
This beautiful lady was gracious enough to allow to take her portrait.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1484
photos
59
followers
62
following
495
496
497
498
499
500
501
502
415
98
466
501
416
99
467
502
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2024 2:36pm
Tags
street
,
street photography
,
street portrait
,
street-114
Corinne C
ace
Such a nice portrait. She looks very kind.
July 9th, 2024
Karen
ace
Interesting woman - she looks like she's led a life well-lived.
July 9th, 2024
