Bengal by darchibald
Photo 589

Bengal

Spent the day at my alma mater Buffalo State University. They are the Buffalo State Bengals and this ferocious beast stands in the quad
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
161% complete

