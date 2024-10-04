Sign up
Photo 589
Bengal
Spent the day at my alma mater Buffalo State University. They are the Buffalo State Bengals and this ferocious beast stands in the quad
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1826
photos
66
followers
68
following
161% complete
582
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
496
185
553
588
497
186
554
589
Views
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th October 2024 7:41am
Public
Public
Tags
statues
,
bengals
,
tigers
,
universities
,
colleges
