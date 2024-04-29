Sign up
Previous
30 / 365
Smeagol Watching Smeagol
He gets a little upset at this scene until he remembers it's how he saved the world.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The Adventures of Smeagol
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
29th April 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
30-shots2024
katy
ace
Terrific chance to see himself in action! Wonderful set up
April 30th, 2024
