Previous
Ted's by darchibald
92 / 365

Ted's

Stopped at Ted's for lunch. Ted's serves the best hot dogs in western New York. If you're ever in the area, you must stop there, or Mighty Taco.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
25% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise