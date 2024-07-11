Sign up
101 / 365
Lilies with Fly and Ant
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
ants
,
lilies
,
bugs
,
flies
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
July 11th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a creative title! Impressive, detail, and clarity though
July 11th, 2024
