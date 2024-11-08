Previous
Discussion Panel-2
Discussion Panel-2

Discussion panel on intimacy choreography in theatre. Intimacy choreography deals with how comfortable a performer is being touched or touching someone whether it's kissing, hugging, or something as simple being patted on the shoulder.
8th November 2024

Dave

ace
@darchibald
