10 / 365
Tomb
Keeping with the creepy vibe. Today's "Not Today's" image was taken back in either 2018 or 2019 at Boxwood Cemetery in Medina, NY with my Nikon d3300.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I am an amateur photography trying to find my eye.
View this month »
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Latest from all albums
8
10
9
11
36
10
12
37
