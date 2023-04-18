Previous
Next
Looking Down the Barrels by darchibald
28 / 365

Looking Down the Barrels

An image from my Buffalo walk-about. These are guns on one of the ships at the Buffalo Naval Park.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise