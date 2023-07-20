Sign up
bridge
This bridge goes over a small creek that flows under the Erie Canal. At the end are drain valves that are used to drain the canal in the winter.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Views
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th July 2023 12:00pm
Tags
bridge
,
canal
,
erie canal
