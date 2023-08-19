Sign up
Previous
145 / 365
Sunset-1-2
Another Adirondack sunset.
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
476
photos
26
followers
25
following
View this month »
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
Latest from all albums
151
176
144
152
177
145
153
178
Tags
sunsets
,
adirondacks
John Falconer
ace
Lovely. Great silhouette.
August 20th, 2023
