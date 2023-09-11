Sign up
168 / 365
PXL_20230910_124624119
Bridge over Lake Alice in Waterport, NY. My son and I went fishing there yesterday.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
46% complete
Views
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
10th September 2023 8:46am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridges
