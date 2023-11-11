Previous
Couple-2 by darchibald
Couple-2

A couple who were gracious enough to let me take their photo while they were on their way to get coffee.
11th November 2023

Dave

@darchibald
Chris Cook ace
Terrific street portrait
November 11th, 2023  
