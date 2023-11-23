Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Dawn-2
As I promised Madeleine Pennock
@marshwader
, the cropped sunrise.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
727
photos
32
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st November 2023 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
John Falconer
ace
Lovely pano.
November 24th, 2023
