Previous
Trees Ablaze by darchibald
213 / 365

Trees Ablaze

Another ICM abstract from my dawn excursion to Lake Ontario.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Gooster
Such a lovely dreamy effect! How did you create that?
November 29th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Lovely.
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise