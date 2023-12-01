Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
216 / 365
Close-up
Testing the "macro" on my telephoto lens with the converter attached.
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
751
photos
32
followers
38
following
59% complete
View this month »
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Latest from all albums
252
279
215
253
280
216
254
281
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th November 2023 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close