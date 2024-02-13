Previous
Singer by darchibald
274 / 365

Singer

Another close-up pic for our set design.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
There is a red thing in the background that makes me wish the thread was red. It's a lovely shot.
February 13th, 2024  
katy ace
What a great close-up! I hope we get to see a picture of the set after you get all these photos up
February 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise