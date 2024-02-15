Previous
The Fall by darchibald
276 / 365

The Fall

He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." Luke 10:18
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Super!
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise