276 / 365
The Fall
He replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven." Luke 10:18
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
957
photos
40
followers
44
following
75% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Taken
14th February 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
,
satan
,
lucifer
Jacqueline
ace
Super!
February 16th, 2024
