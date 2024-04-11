Sign up
Previous
330 / 365
Song Sparrow
This was slightly before it got dark.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
song-sparrows
,
songbirds.
Lesley
ace
Oh fabulous
April 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
the bg is fantastic. Cute little guy.
April 11th, 2024
Jessica Eby
This is a really cool shot. Was there a chain link fence behind the bird?
April 11th, 2024
