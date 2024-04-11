Previous
Song Sparrow by darchibald
330 / 365

Song Sparrow

This was slightly before it got dark.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh fabulous
April 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
the bg is fantastic. Cute little guy.
April 11th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
This is a really cool shot. Was there a chain link fence behind the bird?
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise