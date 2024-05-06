Previous
Sourdough and Starters by darchibald
354 / 365

Sourdough and Starters

This was for last weeks 52Frames challenge. "Something I Made". That's Bredna in the left and Frodough on the right.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Are you a master baker because this looks like a truly artisan loaf of bread you'd find an upscale bakery! Awesome photo too!
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise