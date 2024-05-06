Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
Sourdough and Starters
This was for last weeks 52Frames challenge. "Something I Made". That's Bredna in the left and Frodough on the right.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
1
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1230
photos
52
followers
56
following
96% complete
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
34
402
437
353
354
35
403
438
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
5th May 2024 4:40pm
Tags
bread
,
still life
,
sourdough
Paula Fontanini
ace
Are you a master baker because this looks like a truly artisan loaf of bread you'd find an upscale bakery! Awesome photo too!
May 7th, 2024
