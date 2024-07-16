Sign up
Photo 423
City Scape-2
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
2
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1512
photos
60
followers
63
following
Tags
icm
Suzanne
ace
Good icm
July 16th, 2024
katy
ace
I like the crooked motion you captured for this one
July 16th, 2024
