Majestic af-2 by darchibald
Photo 428

Majestic af-2

It may have been a torturous hike/climb but it was also beautiful. I guess that's why we do it.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
KV ace
Beautiful view.
July 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely vantage point
July 26th, 2024  
katy ace
Such an amzing view! Do you regret the climb?
July 26th, 2024  
