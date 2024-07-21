Sign up
Photo 428
Majestic af-2
It may have been a torturous hike/climb but it was also beautiful. I guess that's why we do it.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
3
2
Dave
@darchibald
Tags
maine
,
landscape-69
KV
ace
Beautiful view.
July 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely vantage point
July 26th, 2024
katy
ace
Such an amzing view! Do you regret the climb?
July 26th, 2024
