Photo 518
Phone check
This man runs an Ethiopian restaurant.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Dave
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1910
photos
67
followers
68
following
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
517
206
574
609
518
207
575
610
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd October 2024 11:52am
Privacy
Christine Sztukowski
Nice capture
October 27th, 2024
katy
He doesn't look Ethiopian to me
October 27th, 2024
