future anadama bread

My first attempt at anadama bread. This is the dough after the first proof. It's a mixture of corn mush, molasses, flour, yeast, and salt. The story goes that a woman left her husband, leaving him with only corn mush and molasses. Angry at her for leaving him and leaving only these two ingredients, he mixed the corn mush and molasses with yeast and flour, shouting, "Anna, damn 'er!" this was later shortened to anadama.