109 / 365
Fish Creek Pond-2
View from our campsite looking eat. I have a color image, but the greens seemed oversaturated.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
6th July 2023 7:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
forest
,
camping
,
adirondacks
