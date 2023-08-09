Sign up
143 / 365
The Photographer-2
The photographer of the perpetually posing canal workers.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
Dave
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
black-and-white
,
street-art-6
John Falconer
Great stuff.
August 11th, 2023
