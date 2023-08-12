Previous
Crocheting with Cleo by darchibald
Crocheting with Cleo

This lady sat at her trailer crocheting with her dog Cleo, Cleo was growling at me as I made the image.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Paula Fontanini ace
Too funny...it's not easy to make enemies with a Golden Retriever! :)
August 13th, 2023  
