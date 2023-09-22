Sign up
Previous
187 / 365
Dried peace
Still working on the 52frames challenge of wabi-sabi. This peace lily is in my classroom, was on my porch all summer. Here is one of it's used up flowers. Also, the extra challenge is hdr, so this is hdr; bracketed 5 shots and merged in Lightroom.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
0
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
572
photos
30
followers
33
following
51% complete
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
185
210
172
186
211
173
187
212
Views
1
Secondary
NIKON D750
22nd September 2023 2:33pm
hdr
,
peace lily
,
wabi-sabi
