Dried peace by darchibald
187 / 365

Dried peace

Still working on the 52frames challenge of wabi-sabi. This peace lily is in my classroom, was on my porch all summer. Here is one of it's used up flowers. Also, the extra challenge is hdr, so this is hdr; bracketed 5 shots and merged in Lightroom.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
51% complete

Photo Details

