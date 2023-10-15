Sign up
Repair
Met this gentleman the other day when I was out and about. He was fixing his engine. He bought the boat 20 years ago for $800. Also, found out he lives around the corner from me in the crappy green house.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th October 2023 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
boats
,
street-photography
,
street-portrait
,
street-107
