Apple on a fence-2 by darchibald
232 / 365

Apple on a fence-2

The squirrels like to impale apples from our trees on the fence and let them ripen. I think they forgot about this one. Another 52frames bokeh possibility.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
63% complete

Corinne C ace
It's a great abstract
November 11th, 2023  
