232 / 365
Apple on a fence-2
The squirrels like to impale apples from our trees on the fence and let them ripen. I think they forgot about this one. Another 52frames bokeh possibility.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th November 2023 4:07pm
Tags
bokeh
,
apples
Corinne C
ace
It's a great abstract
November 11th, 2023
