Canal Gate by darchibald
233 / 365

Canal Gate

In a few weeks, this gate will be closed so the Erie Canal can be drained until May. I never knew the canal was drained each winter until we moved out to Middleport.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Lesley ace
Interesting. Do you know why they do it?
November 11th, 2023  
Dave ace
@tinley23 They do it to protect the canal walls from ice. The walls are were boats dock in towns during summer.
November 11th, 2023  
