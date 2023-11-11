Sign up
233 / 365
Canal Gate
In a few weeks, this gate will be closed so the Erie Canal can be drained until May. I never knew the canal was drained each winter until we moved out to Middleport.
11th November 2023
11th Nov 23
Tags
canals
Lesley
ace
Interesting. Do you know why they do it?
November 11th, 2023
Dave
ace
@tinley23
They do it to protect the canal walls from ice. The walls are were boats dock in towns during summer.
November 11th, 2023
