271 / 365
Goat Lights
From yesterday, multiple exposure of the village Christmas trees. The lights look like goat heads to me.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
799
photos
35
followers
39
following
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
269
301
224
270
302
225
271
303
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd December 2023 5:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
