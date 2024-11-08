Previous
Splendor by darchibald
Photo 624

Splendor

Driving home from a theatre symposium at Roberts Wesleyan University, I had to stop and take this photo.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Dave

@darchibald
Corinne C ace
A fantastic shot!
November 9th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
This is what I call a "majesty of the nature" shot.
November 9th, 2024  
