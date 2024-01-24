Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
302 / 365
Chop Saw
This is the first in a very short series of "Things You Don't Typically Find In An English Classroom."
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
891
photos
38
followers
43
following
82% complete
View this month »
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Latest from all albums
300
333
253
301
334
254
302
335
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th January 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close