Newstead Library by darchibald
317 / 365

Newstead Library

As the title says, this is the Newstead Library in Akron, NY. I was trapped in here one day while they were filming A Quiet Place 2.
8th February 2024

Dave

katy ace
Interesting perspective to be able to see through the windows and see the reflections
February 8th, 2024  
