317 / 365
Newstead Library
As the title says, this is the Newstead Library in Akron, NY. I was trapped in here one day while they were filming A Quiet Place 2.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
for2024
,
architecture-3
katy
ace
Interesting perspective to be able to see through the windows and see the reflections
February 8th, 2024
