Main Street Murica by darchibald
352 / 365

Main Street Murica

From yesterday's walk around Akron
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
katy ace
It looks like the perfect small town!
March 14th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A nice B&W
March 14th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
Well spotted.
March 14th, 2024  
