Photo 389
Sunset in the swamp-2
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd April 2024 7:54pm
sunset
,
dusk
,
swamps
katy
ace
This is really pretty with the silhouetted grasses, mimicking the shape of the trees
April 23rd, 2024
Liz Gooster
Lovely gentle shades & colours
April 23rd, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice golden light
April 23rd, 2024
