Photo 390
Some days are just Prite daze
A wise woman once said something about embracing the suck, well I did today.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1180
photos
50
followers
54
following
2
1
Secondary
NIKON D750
23rd April 2024 1:45pm
katy
ace
was there something in the Sprite? I am sorry it sounds like you had a bad day
April 24th, 2024
