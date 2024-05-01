Sign up
Photo 398
Foggy morning-4
Tree on the way to work. Played with some filters.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Dave
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
trees
fog
Martyn Drage
Cool shot
May 1st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Dark and dreary. Love it.🖤
May 1st, 2024
