Photo 397
Innards
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2024 6:11pm
b&w
,
flowers
,
tulips
,
black-and-white
katy
ace
Beautiful close-up of all the shapes. Black and white is a good choice to help us focus on that
April 30th, 2024
