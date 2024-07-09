Sign up
Previous
Photo 467
Two Dudes
These two gentlemen were talking with the lady whose portrait I also took.
https://365project.org/darchibald/365/2024-07-09
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1484
photos
59
followers
62
following
127% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th July 2024 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
street photography
,
street portrait
,
street-114
Corinne C
ace
A great story telling pic
July 9th, 2024
