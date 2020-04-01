Previous
Wisteria and the Dumpster by darylo
Wisteria and the Dumpster

I'm sticking with ICM if I can. I went to find a patch of Wisteria hoping to create a similar effect to what I did yesterday, but it was too light outside for it. But I found the longest patch of wisteria I have ever seen, but it looked best against the red dumpster for contrast. I might need a tripod soon if I really want to get serious with this effect, which I do love--very impressionistic and abstract in my mind. GA is now going Shelter in Place, and I already have one kid who is about to go nuts.

Our foster dog's "transport" has been indefinitely cancelled, so we are going to see if someone can adopt. He is sweet, but I'm not cut out for all the training long term. We'll certainly keep him until we can find him a great home. :)

And thanks for those of you who commented about my depressed state. Being jobless is the worst part, but will soldier on. Chin up, yadayadayada
Daryl O'Hare

Elizabeth ace
Great abstract! Hang in there!
April 2nd, 2020  
