The Bloody Hells-Tom Branch

My friend Tom has been a life-long friend starting from kindergarten. I've taken his photo whenever his current band (there have been many bands over the years) is playing locally. He usually plays guitar, but in The Bloody Hells, he performed on bass. It was at one of the oldest venues (soon to close I think) in Atlanta, and the light was pretty bad, but my Sony really pulled through for me. The Star Community Bar is a true "dive" bar, with an accompanying shrine to Elvis in a closet to the side of one of the two bars between the floor space for concert goers. The bar is also one block from where my husband and I used to live in some studio apartments (and where we met about 32 years ago), so it was a fun trip down memory lane.

