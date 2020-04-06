Previous
Wisteria ICM by darylo
15 / 365

Wisteria ICM

Wisteria is not a subject for ICM, but I forced it today. This is the best I could do, and I have dreams of how I want it to work in "one take" but this is as good as it gets! haha.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Daryl O'Hare

